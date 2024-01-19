Registrations are now open for the Sorrento Roads 2024, an event that takes the Freccia Rossa to territories other than the classic route of the historic race from Brescia to Rome and back. By giving priority to cars produced before 1990, cars registered after that date and not certified by the 1000 Miglia Register will also be able to enter the race.

Now in its third edition, the event will return from 4 to 7 April to cross one of the most beautiful areas of the Italian peninsula: the beating heart of the event will be Sorrento, but the route will also reach Capri, Paestum, Pompeii, Salerno and the Amalfi Coast Amalfi. In a mix between a journey to discover the gastronomic, natural and cultural excellences of the Campania region and a driving experience in breathtaking scenery, Friday 5 April will be dedicated to the race which, starting from Sorrento, will travel along the splendid Amalfi Coast up to in Salerno, from where we will descend in the direction of Paestum for lunch and a visit to the Archaeological Park.

In the afternoon, the route will return back to Salerno, circumnavigating the Valle delle Ferriere State Reserve to climb up to the Pompeii area and descend towards Castellammare di Stabia, before crossing the finish line in Sorrento. The following day the competing cars will be displayed in the center of the Sorrento town for the evaluation of a popular jury while the participants will embark for Capri: in the afternoon, the traditional and exciting 1 vs 1 challenge of the City of Sorrento Trophy will take place. Registrations will close on Tuesday 5 March.