So Stefano Sorrentino on Radio Kiss Kiss on Meret. Her words
“After Donnarumma, Meret is one of the strongest goalkeepers around. When he has played he has always proved to be a reliable one. It is not easy for the boy to work in these conditions … every day the boy reads in the newspapers that the club I’m looking for another extreme defender. If I have Meret in my team, I would always bet on him. “
3 August – 13:44
