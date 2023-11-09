Sorrentino with his wife and children creates the media company “Numero 10”. Here’s how the company’s shares are divided

A brand new film company for the family of Paolo Sorrentino. A few weeks ago, in fact, in Rome in front of the notary Edoardo Del Monte The director himself, resident in the capital but born in Naples in 1970, showed up, accompanied by his wife Daniela D’Antonio and by their children Anna and Carlo. The four formed the new Number 10 srllasting until 2060, of which Sorrento he has 60%, his wife 30% and his two children 5% each.

The new company, of which the director is the sole director, has a vast corporate purpose, but the first activity envisaged is “the study and development of cinematographic, radio-television, theatrical and editorial projects”, “production, co-production, dubbing, the mixing, distribution, sale, trade and/or import/export of cinematographic, web and/or television works”, “the edition and creation of soundtracks” and “the construction, operation and management of cinema and theater establishments”.

Alongside the cinematographic “hardware”, the society of Sorrento it will also deal with “software”, i.e. “the acquisition, management, marketing in the cinematographic and television field of image rights and of artists and/or in general of well-known personalities”, as well as “production and sale of video- on-demand and subscribing-video-on-demand”, reaching the “creation and distribution of creative clothing and lifestyle collections”.

