First big surprise of these playoffs: Reggiana, after having played with Modena direct promotion to Serie B until the last day, already greets the quarter-finals. Great merit of Feralpisalò, who also won (2-1) the return match at the Mapei Stadium-Città del Tricolore and reached the semifinals. On the way of Stefano Vecchi’s team there will now be those who will pass the round between Palermo and Entella, with the rosanero victorious 2-1 in the first leg and who will be pushed tomorrow evening at 21 by the sold-out Barbera (to date, more than 32 thousand tickets have been sold) ).

The match

–

Bitter evening as a former for Aimo Diana, who on the bench of Feralpisalò began his career as a coach: to punish Reggiana with a brace within two minutes is Luca Miracoli, Vecchi’s center forward, cold from the spot for the advantage at 34 ‘and then good at 36’ to finalize a restart orchestrated by Balestrero and Guerra. Thus the cold falls on the more than ten thousand spectators present, with Reggiana reviving only at the beginning of the second half with Cremonesi’s header on a cross from Contessa. Too late, because at that point Reggiana would have needed two more goals to even the score of the double challenge. At 10 ‘from the end, Cremonesi himself is sent off, then it is Rozzio who hits the crossbar on the clearest occasion generated by the reaction of the hosts. At the reckoning the feet in a historic semifinal (25 and 29 May) are placed by Feralpisalò, who will meet her opponent tomorrow.