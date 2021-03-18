A LaLiga team classified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League compared to three in the Premier; no victory for our teams this season in Europe against the English, who did not even score a goal; an overwhelming physical and economic inferiority, more externalized than ever … For all this, the Premier has consummated the ‘sorpasso’ in the UEFA ranking and has snatched first place from LaLiga. For ten years, Spanish football had more than dominated this classification that measures the results and merits of the representatives of each country in European competitions. But Spain is no longer king.

The UEFA ranking includes the last five seasons and the performance of the clubs by country. Despite the fact that Spain has won a title such as the Champions of Madrid or the Europa League of Seville in the last five years, the overall result of the Premier teams has ended up imposing that of the League.

Options run out

This season the matter has worsened. Spain has already lost four representatives in Europe: Barcelona, ​​Seville, Atlético and Real Sociedad. England, meanwhile, have three in the Champions League (Liverpool, City and Chelsea), plus a large representation of powerful clubs in the Europa League. That is, they will continue to score many points to increase a distance that will make them masters of European football. Only Madrid can mitigate it, since the Champions League points count more than the Europa League.

There are many reasons why this end of the cycle has arrived, but they could be specified in two: the financial muscle and the sports muscle. English clubs have overcome the pandemic with much greater economic strength than the Spanish, it is a fact. But it is also that football has been turning towards a much faster and more direct game, a game that goes like a glove to the Premier and the type of player who works there. Quite the opposite of Spain and its leaden pace of play. Perhaps that is why the Premier’s quarter left the leader of the League in the gutter, the best example of this ‘sorpasso’ that was seen coming …