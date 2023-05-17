The CEO of Tesla and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, attacks the Hungarian-born US philanthropist and banker George Soros claiming in several tweets that he is like Magneto, the comic book character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby published by Marvel Comics. Soros “hates humanity” according to Musk. “You assume he means well. They’re not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity,” Mr. Twitter said.

Musk did not tweet why he was attacking Soros, but his comments came three days after Soros’ investment fund announced it had sold all of its shares in Tesla, the automaker owned by the tycoon. . Magneto, in the Marvel Universe, is one of the most powerful mutants on earth, fighting to help other mutants replace humans as the world’s dominant species.

Musk’s tweet, notes the ‘Washington Post’, “triggered numerous comments on social media that have compared Soros to various symbols of evil, recalling conspiracy theories that portray him as a god-like Jewish billionaire who uses his philanthropic actions to flood Europe with refugees and corrupt American politics”.

Musk’s tweets were condemned by Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League: “Soros is often attacked by the far right, as responsible for the world’s problems. To see Elon Musk, regardless of his intent, fuel these theories, it is not only distressing but also dangerous: it will embolden extremists who are already hatching anti-Jewish conspiracies.”