The Open Society Foundation (OSF), a philanthropic organization created by billionaire George Soros, is about to change its activities. Its new president, Alex Soros, son of the founder, decided to donate less money to NGOs in the European Union, focusing more on Eastern Europe, and spend more on politics in the United States with the aim of preventing Donald Trump from returning to the White House.

George Soros, with his net worth of US$25 billion [R$ 126 bilhões, na cotação atual], is considered one of the greatest defenders of progressive causes in the world, alongside Bill Gates and other large foundations such as Ford or Rockefeller. By THE Fwhich is a network of foundations, it finances with generous donations (around US$ 1.5 billion per year) abortionist, environmentalist, feminist, LGBT organizations or those in favor of the decriminalization of drugs… It also contributes money to higher education, the fight to corruption and racism, aid to immigrants… and other causes that fit with his ideal of promoting “open societies”, an expression taken from the philosopher Karl Popper, of whom he was a disciple.

It is true that Soros did not always have this reputation, nor did his idea of ​​an “open society” arouse admiration from the left — and also from part of the right. As commentator Thomas Fazi recalls in the magazine UnHerdtwenty years ago the most common opinion was that Soros had been the vanguard of neoliberalism in the former Soviet bloc in the 1980s and 1990s. According to the profile published by The New Statesman in 2003, cited by Fazi, Soros prepared “the subsequent colonization of Eastern Europe by global capitalism”. He used the Central European University (CEU), which he founded in Budapest, to “unabashedly propagate the ethics of neoliberal capitalism and train the next generation of pro-American political leaders in the region,” according to the profile’s author, Neil Clark.

Over time, his support for cultural and social causes typical of current progressivism, and his enmity with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, erased his old neoliberal label. If the American billionaire of Hungarian origin really wanted to form leaders aligned with his project, he was not always successful, especially in his home country. Orbán, who received a Soros scholarship when he was a student, is vocally opposed to these ideas and forced the closure of CEU in Budapest through a law that required international universities to be based abroad to operate in Hungary. The CEU moved to Vienna, and although the Court of Justice of the European Union later declared the law invalid, Soros gave up on restoring it in Budapest. Now, Alex Soros has announced that OSF money will no longer flow to Hungary in the same way as before, nor to other EU countries, although this does not mean that he will stop supporting abortion and other causes.

Political influence

Alex Soros, born in 1985 from his father’s second marriage, was chosen to lead the OSF last December and has been preparing the change in priorities that he made public this month. With a doctorate in History and Philosophy from the University of California, first interview After his nomination, granted in June to The Wall Street Journal, he said he thinks like his father, but added: “I’m more political.”

Before that, the Soros complex was already active in politics. O Democracy PAChis “political action committee” (PAC: the name for private organizations that finance election campaigns or other political causes in the US), has donated money, for example, to Democratic candidates such as Barack Obama, in favor of the legalization of marijuana or to the election of prosecutors and those responsible for public security who defend the reduction of prison sentence rates.

Alex is more interested in American politics, and right now he’s worried about the possibility of Donald Trump or another similar Republican winning the 2024 presidential election. So he’s decided that Democracy PAC — which he also runs — will spend more on campaign. However, he believes that Democrats should not adopt a radical stance: “Our team,” he says in the interview, “should be more patriotic and inclusive. Just because someone votes for Trump doesn’t mean they’re a goner or a racist.” He also criticized the “cancellation” occurring at many American universities.

Alex Soros’ effort raises the age-old question of whether it is right that a billionaire can, thanks to his money, exert an influence on politics that is beyond the reach of other citizens. He justifies this because others do the same: “As much as I took money out of politics, as long as those on the other side continue to put it in, we will have to do the same.” This does not serve as a justification, since those on the “other side” may say the same thing, and it is sterile to try to go back to the origins to discover who started it.

Moving East

The other change that Alex Soros wants to introduce to the OSF affects Europe. He will maintain the activity in Latin America, which he himself, in 2017, when he was a member of the board instead of president, promoted, increasing donations destined for the region from 12 to 60 million dollars per year. A third of this money went to Brazil in 2021, according to the People’s Gazette. In this country, the OSF finances, among other things, the LGBT movement, equality for black people, some NGOs that defend the decriminalization of drugs and others of an environmentalist nature, such as the Instituto Clima e Sociedade, which received US$ 1.5 million, more than any other in the country.

Where Soros’s new priorities will be most evident is in EU countries. On a article for Politico magazine, Alex Soros explains that OSF will continue to pay close attention to Europe, but current circumstances require a move east. To this end, OSF will withdraw from some areas of activity and reduce personnel and structure within the EU. He will focus his efforts on Ukraine (to which OSF has dedicated more than $250 million since 2014, according to Alex), Moldova, and the western Balkans. The objective is to help these countries (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia) join the EU, which, according to Alex Soros, is “vital” for the stability of the region.

The OSF’s other new priority in Europe is Roma: around ten million of them, the vast majority live in the east of the continent. The OSF will create a specific foundation for them, endowed with 100 million euros.

EU cuts

This means that many NGOs in the EU will no longer receive a large part of the funds that the OSF used to allocate to them (around 200 million dollars last year). “It was a blow, a surprise”, Nick Aiossa told Le Monde, Europe director of Transparency International, which receives a third of its budget from OSF. Other organizations affected are the French Amis de la Terre (to which the OSF granted more than 100 thousand euros this year) or Civil Society Europe, a coordinator of NGOs active in the EU in social causes that are usually financed by the OSF.

The cuts will be most notable in Hungary, where Soros-aligned NGOs are excluded from official aid. Without OSF funding, the Hungarian branch of the Helsinki Committees, which monitor respect for human rights, will lose 12% of its current budget; K-Monitor, an anti-corruption organization, will lose 50 thousand euros per year.

Money isn’t the only thing these groups will miss with Soros’ move. As Carlotta Besozzi, from Civil Society Europe, notes in statements also reported by Le Monde: “Your help [da OSF] are important and easy to manage, as they require much less bureaucracy than those from other donors, such as the European Commission.” In fact, beneficiaries highly value the “flexibility” of the OSF, as Sandor Lederer of K-Monitor points out in another article from Le Monde: “With OSF, it was possible to make an application at any time, as soon as the idea for a project emerged, which was very different from European funds.”

However, with Alex Soros at the helm, the OSF considers that sustaining the vitality of civil society in the EU is the responsibility of the European Commission. In fact, the EU does this through the “Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values” program; but with a fixed budget and stricter administrative and control requirements, in practice, community grants have been a complement to OSF grants for many NGOs and are unlikely to replace them.

Therefore, Soros’ generosity to NGOs in the EU has created a dependency problem, as is now seen to be greatly reduced. This is also highlighted in the Le Mondeby Alberto Alemanno, professor of Law at HEC (École des Hautes Études Commerciales) in Paris: “[A OSF] It has unparalleled resources compared to other major European foundations.” Over forty years, he adds, the OSF has done a lot, but “it has become almost a monopolist, indispensable, with no alternative.”

Some will lament the decrease in resources for progressive causes and others will be glad. Either way, in the effort to influence politics or shape society, money alone does not guarantee success. The old saying goes that half of advertising spending is superfluous, but the problem is that no one knows which half. It’s an ironic way of saying that, as you can’t determine how much money is enough for a campaign to obtain the desired result, you try to ensure it by spending more than your competitors. For now, what can be said is that, from the next financial year, Soros’ beneficiaries in the EU will face greater competition.

©2023 Aceprensa. Published with permission. Original in Spanish: The Soros foundation changes its priorities