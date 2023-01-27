Joaquín Sorolla (Valencia, 1863-Cercedilla, 1923) is one of the few artists who tasted triumph and wealth in life. His friend and fellow countryman Vicente Blasco Ibáñez is another of the few who succeeded. Sorolla was a prophet in his land and beyond the borders of his country. Tireless worker, he had a fictional existence: he met L

This content is exclusive for subscribers Already a subscriber? Log in