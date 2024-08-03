Alexander Sorloth is getting closer to becoming a new Atlético de Madrid player. According to market expert Fabrizio Romano, the Norwegian striker is already in the Spanish capital to undergo the corresponding medical examination.
“Alexander Sorloth has just arrived in Madrid and today he will undergo a medical as a new Atlético player. Sorloth and his agent Morten Wivestad arrived today after completing the agreement on personal terms. Contract signing, next step. Here we go!” Fabrizio posted on his social networks.
Pending official confirmation, Atleti will pay a fixed fee of 30 million euros for the striker and 8 million euros in variable amounts depending on the objectives. It is only a matter of hours before the signing is announced.
Atlético de Madrid needed to sign a striker for next season, especially after the departure of Álvaro Morata to Milan. In recent weeks, many names have been mentioned for the red-and-white team, such as Julián Álvarez or Artem Dovbyk, but finally Sortloh will be the one to wear the red-and-white jersey.
The Norwegian striker is a great bet as he is a player who knows LaLiga perfectly after his time at Real Sociedad and Villarreal, and has performed brilliantly at both teams. In fact, last season he was fighting with the yellow submarine to be the top scorer in LaLiga, a trophy that finally went to Dovbyk.
Last season with Villarreal, Sorloth played a total of 41 games in all competitions and managed to score 26 goals and provide 2 assists, improving on the figures he had achieved in the previous season with Real Sociedad.
