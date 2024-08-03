🚨🔴⚪️ EXCL: Alexander Sørloth has just arrived in Madrid and he’s set for medical today as new Atlético player!

Sørloth and his long-time agent Morten Wivestad, arrived today after completing the agreement on personal terms.

Contract signing, next step.

Here we go! 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/Nso7XwQMl7

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2024