The summer discount season in Soriana stores began at the end of May, but it never ceases to amaze, due to the wide variety of sales, therefore, we present you items from Steren, Bridgestone, Mabe, Samsung and other brands with up to 40% discount.

Organización Soriana, until the first week of August, maintains the famous Julio Regalado character as an advertising strategy, who announces sales in each of its departments, having the concept of 4×3 and 3×2, causes a boost in sales.

This is due to the fact that ‘Julio Regalado’, the character known on Mexican television for 40 years, when announcing the discount season, everyone seeks to take advantage of the offers, which is why it is a great strategy, both for the company founded by Francisco Martín Borque and Armando Martín Borque, as for the clients.

Although among its most popular promotions are those of 3×2, 4×3 and 2×1 items, items are also often impacted by seeing that they can have up to 50% discount.

The supermarket chain, by maintaining the famous campaign year after year, places great offers in the departments, thus encouraging purchase tickets to be higher, and the whole family to take advantage of the season to save, therefore, we present some of the most striking promotions.

Do you have a trip at your doorstep? The Samsonite brand suitcasesthey find a 50% discount, customers having the opportunity to pay for it in 36 months, can choose in their brochure, the color they like best, as well as the design and measurements.

If you are in search of refrigerators, floor-standing stoves, wall hoods, instantaneous water heaters and washing machines, Mabe It presents sales, although it should be noted that although the vast majority are out of stock online, you can look for them in physical stores to find out if they are still available.

Likewise, in the brochure of the Soriana Organization website, brand products Steren are in a $25% discountso if you are looking for headphones, lamps, speakers, smart bulb, you can find great deals on it and more items.

Samsung has a great TV option if you want a greater range of contrast on a cinematic scale. to have brighter images, this by offering the Samsung 65 Inch 4K screen, for $19,990.00, its initial price being $25,990.00.

Today is the last day for you to take advantage of the tire promotion Bridgestonewhich until this 12th of July, on the purchase of the second, you get a 50% discount.

