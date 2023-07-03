Saving tips at Zara! Fashionista shows what is the best kept secret to save money

Sorianathe Mexican chain of supermarkets and stores, founded by the brothers Francisco and Armando Martín Borque in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico, in 1968, is in trend, since it is also currently with the Julio Rebajado campaign, in this branch, there are always offers, therefore, you do not need to wait for a certain day.

Soriana Organization, It presents a wide variety of discounts and promotions, which is why it is one of the supermarkets with the greatest impact in Mexico, as families decide to save and take advantage of its low costs, especially in this store where you will always find great deals.

Through the TikTok social network, ‘@karylopez073’, he showed an outlet located in Guadalajara, for which everyone in Mexico wants to go, to check the sales in the commercial space specialized in the sale of products from past seasons.

Soriana’s client, when touring the store, showed the lower prices than usual in the outlets of one of the leading retail brands in Mexico, which is governed by the slogan: “In Soriana the Presidency costs less”which maintains Walmart, Bodega Aurrera and Oxxo as its main competitors.

The company with subsidiaries in Hipermart, Tiendas Soriana, SA de CV, Soriban, which offers a wide variety in its departments, where customers can find their favorite products, the consumer, being in the branch located in Guadalajara, showed the discounts on various items.

In the Soriana Outlet, the creator of the viral video, documented that she found clothes, shoes, accessories, electronics and many other things on sale.

Likewise, the young woman pointed out that: “The store is not as big as a normal supermarket, but if you like the offers you have to know it. Keep in mind that some products may be from past seasons or have a defect in the packaging, but it is worth it since you will save a lot.”

Given the warnings, he stressed that nowhere else can they find so many low prices on products, which is why everyone wants to visit the store to make sure.



