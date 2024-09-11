Soriana not only stands out from its competitors with its “Julio Regalado” campaign, or for its “Martes del campo” sales strategy, since in the different seasons of the year it shows that it cannot resist the offers since both in its physical stores and online it has with irresistible promotions, as well as quality brands and new items so that customers can find everything they are looking for.

This time we present you all the details of one of the sporty style motorcycles recently added to the Soriana catalog, in addition to standing out for its 5 speeds, it has a modern design with which everyone turns to look at you, In addition, it has a divided and ergonomic seat for greater comfort when riding.



The Mexican chain of stores, on its website, has a wide variety of motorcycles, whether sports, work, and even urban, with different speeds, gas mileage, and displacement, so you can choose the one that suits your needs. Among its options, Soriana has launched a new motorcycle in its catalogue, a Bajaj brand model, with an irresistible discount as well as bank promotions.

This vehicle will become your companion for adventures and adrenaline thanks to its features, it is the Bajaj Pulsar N160 Black motorcycle, an option that Soriana has on sale, for this reason from an initial price of $63,499 you can currently buy it in cash for only $54,499 in addition to that, if you buy it on its official website you can count on the payment flexibility of up to 26 months without interest with installment payments in which you would pay $1,513.86 pesos.

What are the characteristics of the motorcycle recently incorporated into Soriana?



◉ Performance of 39 km/l (under normal conditions of use)

◉ With its DTS-i 4-stroke single-cylinder engine with FI and an overhead camshaft, 15.7 HP, 8750 RPM and 160 cc.

◉ Front and rear dual-channel ABS ventilated disc brakes for greater braking precision.

◉ It has a front headlight with LED projector for better visibility on the road and a dashboard with a large display.

◉ Its electronic start with CDI ignition and its standard 5-speed transmission allow you to travel quickly, so remember to have the necessary safety.

◉ Telescopic front suspension and nitrox hydraulic monoshock rear suspension.