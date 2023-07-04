Soriana, Chedraui and Bodega Aurrera received the recognition “Consumer’s ally” by the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) at the conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for having the lowest prices in the basic basket in April, May and June 2023.

The Federal Consumer AttorneyRicardo Sheffield Padillainformed that this recognition is granted for offering the lowest national average prices of the basic basket, made up of 24 staple products, during the second quarter of this year.

Soriana is recognized by the Government of Mexico as “Consumer’s Ally”. Photo: Profeco



In this sense, for the package with the 24 essential products, Soriana stood out, in the second quarter of the year, by providing a price of 902.98 pesos in the basic basket. For his part, Chedraui registers a national average price of 872.91 pesos and Aurrera Winery of 899.51 pesos in these 24 products.

This is what consumers are really interested in, who our allies are and who supports us with their prices,” said Solicitor Sheffield, stating that more consumer allies are expected by next quarter.

Soriana is recognized by the Government of Mexico as “Consumer’s Ally”. Source: Profeco



In this way, the prophecy informs all consumers which are the options that are “allies” and that currently offer the lowest prices on products as important as those of the basic basket.

Recognition “Consumer’s ally” It was also delivered in the field of fuels, being the gas stations of the brands Mobil, G500 and Pemex, those that resulted with the lowest prices in the second quarter of 2023.