The Mexican supermarket chain, Sorianaanticipates the Hot Sale, by placing the whole store at 3×2, and it is not a one-day promotion, since Julio Regalado arrived, with the 8th edition of his famous campaign.

Since 1980, Julio Regalado arrives to conquer Mexican families, therefore, they take advantage of the season year after year to make purchases, since the campaign offers a great promotion that encourages the number of products to be sold, having the 3×2 or 4×3 concept.

In general, the offers start from June, however, Soriana was ahead of the discounts of the campaign that leaves him income, by placing the promotional campaign since May 24.

Organización Soriana, began the merchandise to supply all the stores since the beginning of May, since the branches will present more than 1,000 offers during June and July.

Therefore, customers can already enjoy the special discounts of the character who is wearing a black suit and an orange bow tie, image of the brand.

Julio Regalado is the one who announces the promotions that the retailer places with alliances with its suppliers to create better income, thus achieving increases in sales.

The retailer founded in 1968, by Francisco Martín Borque, Armando Martín Borque, will grant discounts until July 31, it is expected that this 2023, will have greater relevance in the economy of families, as it will help them in their pockets in the face of inflation .

By pretending that thanks to consumers, they will have greater growth than their 2022 edition, with great marketing strategies, because even on their “Reloco Prices” platform, they will add the offers that there will be every week in order to have greater consumption in their different categories. .

When is the Hot Sale?

The biggest campaign of the year focused on online sales, also known as e-commerce, is almost here, with it, you will find promotions, discounts and various items with significant discounts.

The tenth edition of the Hot Sale campaign, according to information from the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO), It will be between May 29 and June 6, 2023.

As is tradition, next week, you will be able to find the best offers in Mexico, from the (AMVO) initiative, which began in 2014 with the aim of giving a boost to the digital economy.