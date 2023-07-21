Although Google TV is not exactly a streaming platform, the company announced that it is adding 50 more channels to its application, achieving a total of 800 free channels to watch series, documentary films and your favorite programs, all in one place. However, not everyone has access to the application from their television, especially if it does not have an Android operating system, or it is not a Smart TV.

If this is the case with one of your television devices, don’t worry, you can also access the 800 channels of movies, series, and more programs that Google TV brings together. How can you achieve it? It is simple and can even be cheap, with a device that you will have to connect to your television: it is the Google Chromecast GA00439-LA that you find for sale in Soriana for less than a thousand Mexican pesos.

Although this technological device from Google, you can find it in other stores, Soriana has it at a low price of only 990 pesos. That in addition to connecting with Google TV, it has other additional benefits that you will love, and will make this your best purchase.

Exactly, the Google Chromecast GA00439-LA is an excellent option to turn any TV into a Smart TV and enjoy Google TV. With this small media streaming device, you’ll be able to access a wide variety of content and streaming services on your TV, whether it’s smart or not.

In addition, one of its features is that it supports connection with the Google assistant and Amazon Alexa assistant, thanks to its Android and iOS operating system compatibility. This Chromecast comes with its power cable and a user manual to facilitate installation on your television.

Chromecast GA00439-LA for sale in Soriana for 990 pesos.

How to connect the Chromecast GA00439-LA?

Google TV is a smart and simple interface that organizes all the content from different streaming platforms in one place. You will be able to access applications such as Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Prime Video and many others directly from the Google TV interface. Plus, it suggests content based on your preferences and viewing habits, making it easy to find new movies and TV shows you like.

The Chromecast installation GA00439-LA too easy. You just need to connect it to your TV’s HDMI port, provide it with a power source (for example, through a TV’s USB port or via the included adapter), and then set it up from your mobile device or computer.

Once set up, you can send content from your phone, tablet or computer to the TV with a simple touch. You can even use voice commands with the Google Assistant to control playback and search for content without the need for a remote. Remember that if you want to buy it for less than a thousand Mexican pesos, Soriana has it for sale, you can go to your nearest or preferred store, and if you want, make your purchase online.