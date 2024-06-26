Soariana, the famous supermarket store, has prepared 3 entertainment offers that you cannot miss. These are screens from the Samsung and Vios brands that are at an excellent price.

These Smart TVs are characterized by offering exceptional image quality and unmatched performance. In addition, they have a preferential price that makes them even more irresistible.

The Vios 58-inch 4K Smart TV screenmodel VI-58133, low priced from $13,990 to $6,990. This black television offers 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, and 60 Hz frequency. Includes 1 HDMI output and user manual.

The screen You saw of 50 inch HD Smart TV, model VI-93935, has reduced its price $7,990 to $4,990. Equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth and 3 HDMI ports, it has an Android operating system to access applications and streaming services, guaranteeing a complete entertainment experience.

The screen Samsung 65 inch 4K QLED, Model F-QN65LST7TAFX, now available for $50,000 (was $99,990), delivers vibrant images with its powerful 4K Quantum processor and 2,000 Nits of brightness. It includes an anti-glare screen, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, LAN, 3 HDMI and 1 USB connectivity for a complete outdoor experience.

Not only do these displays offer exceptional image quality and superior performance, but they are now available at incredibly low prices at Soriana. Take advantage of these offers to transform your home entertainment experience with cutting-edge technology.