When customers are looking for a refrigerator, they consider several key factors to make an informed decision. Among the most important aspects are size and capacity, energy efficiency, additional features, design, and of course, price. A refrigerator should be spacious enough for the needs of the home. household needs, efficient to reduce energy costs and equipped with technologies that facilitate food preservation.

Soriana is known for its fruit and vegetable sales on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the countryside, but its July Giveaway campaign goes even further, offering great discounts on a wide variety of items. This season, Soriana stands out with irresistible promotions, including a special discount on the LG 27-Foot InstaView Side By Side Silver Refrigerator. This model, which was originally priced at $37,990, is now available for only $33,990. In addition, Customers can take advantage of the 18 Months Interest-Free payment option, making this offer even more attractive.

This refrigerator stands out in the market thanks to its technological innovations that help preserve the quality of the products, ensuring that they remain fresh and delicious, the LG ThinQ ™ application allows continuous monitoring of the refrigerator, facilitating maintenance and control of energy consumption. This tool is ideal for those seeking efficient and sustainable management of their home.

Features of the LG 27 Feet InstaView Side By Side Silver Refrigerator

◉ A double-tap on the door reveals the contents inside without opening the refrigerator, preserving freshness and energy efficiency. This feature offers 23% more visibility to access your favorite foods.

◉ Thanks to DoorCooling+™ technology, the refrigerator ensures even cold distribution, keeping drinks colder and food fresher for longer.

◉ Convenience is elevated with voice control, allowing you to interact directly with the refrigerator.

◉ You can activate functions such as “Express Freeze” simply by speaking, making using the appliance more intuitive and practical.

◉ Significantly reduces energy consumption.

Specifications

◉ Color: Silver

◉ Weight: 130 kg

◉ Capacity: 27.83 cubic feet

◉ Style: Door in door

◉ Dimensions: 91 cm wide x 179 cm high x 85 cm deep

◉ Technologies: LINEARCooling™ & DoorCooling+

◉ Package Contents: 1 refrigerator, user manual