When going to an establishment, what everyone expects is that the employees, when serving customers, have the best disposition, but what would happen if you arrive at your favorite place and there is no one to attend to you?, on the social network from TikTok, went viral the case of some Soriana employees doing a peculiar dynamic in the corridors.

It was through the digital platform owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, where the user identified as ‘@angelrdzlo’, has thousands of comments on a publication, since during the video he showed what he does when working in the Mexican chain of supermarkets and stores founded by Francisco and Armando Martín Borque in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico in 1968.

The employee of one of the branches of Organización Soriana impressed by showing that being during business hours, They carried out a work integration dynamic.

Companies tend to go viral on the Internet because their consumers share their experiences when going to establishments, as well as hacks when making purchases and recommendations so that everyone can save.

However, on this occasion, the company that is governed by the slogan: ‘In Soriana the Presidency costs less’, It became a trend after employees of a store shared the dynamics they carry out to have an effective integration.

Many times co-workers not having positive communication creates conflicts in the environment, therefore, it is essential that dynamics be carried out so that the team flows better, which is why, upon seeing Soriana employees, many began to comment that he also wanted to work for the company.

Since during the viral video, the workers followed a dynamic that they made in the Mean Girls movie, which served for everyone to make peace and the work environment is better.