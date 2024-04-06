Soriana has launched a special promotion for home entertainment fans, offering a 36% discount when purchasing the Hisense 55 Inch 4K HDR Roku TV 55R6 Screen. This television, which combines high definition image quality with Roku smart featuresis available for a sale price of $6,990, down from its regular price of $10,990.

The Hisense 55 Inch 4K HDR Roku TV 55R6 Screen is presented as an attractive option for those looking for an immersive visual experience in their homes, and you can take advantage of it for purchase online or directly from the application. Equipped with 4K HDR technologythis screen offers sharp and detailed image quality, which highlights colors and contrasts exceptionally.

In addition, its integration with the Roku platform allows access to a wide variety of online content, including streaming applications, television channels and more.

Technical specifications of the 55″ Hisense

This Hisense brand television has a 55-inch black screen, ideal for enjoying movies, series and sporting events with the whole family. His slim and elegant design It fits easily into any space, while its smart features, such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, offer a complete and versatile user experience. In addition, it has multiple HDMI and USB ports, which allow you to connect external devices to expand your entertainment options.

The offer of the Hisense 55 Inch 4K HDR Roku TV 55R6 Screen in Soriana includes the possibility of acquiring it in up to 18 months without interest, exclusively through its online platform. This gives customers the opportunity to obtain this high-quality product in a convenient and affordable way, taking advantage of the benefits of flexible financing.

The Soriana promotion offers an excellent opportunity to purchase a top quality television screen at a reduced price. The combination of 4K HDR and Roku technology built into the Hisense 55-Inch 4K HDR Roku TV 55R6 Display makes it an attractive option for those looking to enhance their home entertainment experience. With purchasing facilities and a significant discount, this offer stands out as an excellent investment to enjoy multimedia content with the best quality and comfort.