“It was an inflatable doll or a Taliban, but it was a Taliban.” That was the phrase that circulated ardently in the chats of judges and prosecutors during the evening of Monday. In the Supreme Court, in the Chamber of Cassation, in the Federal Chamber and in Comodoro Py They were waiting for the signal from the Government. Inflatable dolls called all the officials close to Alberto to come to the ministry to carry out Cristina Kirchner’s instructions. Taliban would tell anyone who was willing to go to war without concessions against Justice. Y Martín Soria, the new minister, He is a Taliban.

None of the important judges of Argentina was surprised by the appointment. The candidacy of deputy Martín Soria to replace Marcela Losardo in the Ministry of Justice it was always the only option for all of them. Despite all the names that were shuffled. From that of the Albertists Julio Vitobello, Alberto Iribarne or Vilma Ibarra, through that of the feminist lawyer Marisa Herrera and ending with the ephemeral version of the Kirchnerist Eduardo Wado de Pedro. Were the Fireworks with whom Alberto Fernández, once again, tried to postpone what cannot be postponed.

Cristina had started her demolition task six months ago. From the first public letter on the operation of the Government to lead, frantically, in the speech before Room II of the Chamber of Cassation to defend itself from the accusations in the cause of the future dollar. “You are responsible”, the Vice President shouted to the chambermaids that afternoon, implying that the division of powers does not care. In those hours, Losardo dared to make a difference nuance regarding Cristina’s definitions and the announcement by the President in Congress about the formation of a Bicameral Commission to investigate and question the judges. “But he will not be able to throw them out,” interceded the minister, looking for a bridge too far. Twenty-four hours after that seizure of independence, he advised his Cabinet colleagues that he was leaving office.

Since he lost the elections for governor in Río Negro to Arabela Carreras, Soria reached the Chamber of Deputies as a consolation prize but he recovered quickly, aligning himself with the hardliners of Kirchnerism. His provocative style and marketing phrases on Twiiter, such as “Lawfare to the stick” or “Comodoro PRO” (by Comodoro Py) they made him access a lukewarm corner near Máximo Kirchner and the Vice President herself. When the collapse of Losardo began, Soria was from the beginning the candidate to go to war against that historical ghost of Kirchnerism: the judicial corporation.

The objectives are clear. Cristina is revealed by the Reform of the Public Ministry, so that prosecutors (many of them open-minded supporters of Kirchnerism) can control the investigations. And has between his obsessions some federal judges, some chambermaids and all the judges of the Supreme Court of Justice. If ever, the Peronists Juan Carlos Maqueda and Horacio Rosatti, and Judge Elena Highton de Nolasco, were part of a circumstantial majority of the Kirchnerist palate, that circumstance flew through the air with the frontal attack of the Vice President, accompanied by an increasingly flexible Alberto Fernández.

The war declared with the designation of Soria has, however, a component that is getting stronger. There are several judges, and also prosecutors, who prefer the offensive join forces with colleagues that until recently were little less than adversaries. In this scenario, for example, the distances between the President of the Court, Carlos Rosenkrantz, and his predecessor, Ricardo Lorenzetti, were shortened. The same phenomenon happens in all judicial instances. Solidarity grows because the attack of Kirchnerism does not distinguish between rift fanatics and moderates. Their own are the only beneficiaries. The rest are enemies.

The blitzkrieg against judges has caused many of them, accustomed to low profile and to issue their rulings as far as possible from the pressures of politics, also they have begun to feel victims of this outpost. And the appointment of Soria has confirmed his worst hunches. Therefore, we must pay attention to some recent pronouncements such as part of an onslaught resistance to which they are being subjected.

The rejection of the appeals in favor of the activist Milagro Sala; the transfer of the case for alleged espionage during the macrismo from the federal court of Lomas de Zamora to Comodoro Py or the prison sentences against Lázaro Báez and his children speak of a growing conviction not to get carried away. “You do not have to be afraid; you have to work in silence and effectively to set the corresponding limits ”, explains one of the appointed judges, concerned about the magnitude of the institutional conflict in the middle of the electoral campaign.

It’s going to be months of uncertainty and anxiety, two sensations that Argentina knows too well. The ten days that passed between the first version of resignation in the Ministry of Justice and the realization of the change show Alberto Fernández giving too onerous quotas of power to satisfy Cristina’s wishes. There is a balance that has been broken with the arrival of the Taliban on the battlefield. And it is already known how much damage imbalances do to the imperfect country.