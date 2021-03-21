Brutal honesty. No subterfuge, metaphors or detours to hide the true intentions. Martín Soria, the newly appointed Minister of Justice, put first and started. With just hours of anointing by Alberto Fernández as the successor of Marcela Losardo, the still deputy, he undoubtedly exposed the intentions of his incipient administration. Which is none other than the to align his ministry with the claims of Cristina Kirchner and her furious crusade against the judges.

After asking that Justice “Release from guilt and charge” the vice president, – “She, who had nothing to do with it, who is innocent, who was accused in the media, judicially and politically”, shaking once again the theory of lawfare-, she undertook it against the acting attorney general Eduardo Casal, to whom “no one chose, bolted to that chair “, he spoke of” disarming the judicial table that worked in the office of former president Macri “, to complete with a classic: “The Judiciary, and the Court as its head, concern us.”

Already in his speech on March 1, at the inaugural sessions of Congress, the President had launched fierce criticism of the Judiciary in general and the Supreme Court in particular, saying that this power “seems to live on the margins of the republican system”, allude to the “crisis” that he would be going through and question his “privileges”. It was not the first time he did it and it will surely not be the last.

“The Court is wrong and what was a prestigious court in the years of Nestor today is a court very poorly qualified socially,” he had said last month, in tune more than fine with his running mate, in the letter released last December. “Represented by the Supreme Court (…) the performance of that (Judicial) power did nothing more than confirm that it was from there that the lawfare process was headed and directed. ”, And“ (…) that Power is only exercised by a handful of officials for life who tolerated or protected the permanent violation of the Constitution and the laws, and who also have in their hands the exercise of arbitrariness to taste and piacere, without giving explanations to anyone or being subject to any control ”, Cristina then launched.

Attacks and attempts to manipulate justice and control the Court are not new in Argentine history, nor in certain democracies in the region. In a work published in a specialized magazine, the political scientist Andrea Castagnola recalls how in Bolivia, Evo Morales managed to force in four years the retirement of more than half of the judges of the Supreme Court and dismantle the Constitutional Court through the reduction of the salary of judges, threatening their dismissal and public discrediting of their decisions in the media.

Returning to Argentina, the work records that, from 1930 to 2014, 86 Supreme Court justices withdrew, 40% for natural causes and 60% for political reasons.

The author also says that in the developing democracies, like ours, “the politicians can manipulate the judiciary more easily than in other parts of the world due to the particularities of the political context and the low costs associated with doing so ”.

Beyond the antecedents in the twelve years of K mandate (the forced resignation of the Attorney General of the Nation, Esteban Righi, due to accusations of Vice President Amado Boudou in the middle of the Ciccone scandal; the unrelenting pressure on Carlos Fayt to leave the Supreme Court , to cite just two cases) what is striking in this period is the particularly flagrant way in which intentions are manifested, now crowned by Soria’s statements.

Montesquieu said that “Every man who has power is inclined to abuse it; he goes until he finds limits. So that power cannot be abused, it is necessary that, due to the disposition of things, power stops power”. The consecration, of course, of the division and independence of powers, and their mutual control. Jefferson said: “The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.”

Look also