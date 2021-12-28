The operation will also protect the cemetery area. Contract to the company that defends the Venice lagoon. The mayor: “New beach and consolidation works”

Sori – «We know that we will not be able to save the beach forever, our wealth. But faced with the erosion and rising of the sea we decided to make an intervention capable at least of ensuring the bathing seasons for ten years “.

Like this Mario Reffo, mayor of Sori, explains with sincerity and concreteness what is the goal of the most important public work in the country since the beginning of the millennium: a contract worth 2.3 million euros for works to make the coast safe, which in recent times was scourged by storm surges and saw the collapse of part of the cliff located between the beach …