French international pivot Cedric Sorhaindo, who ends his contract with Barça on June 30, announced this Monday that he will continue his sports career at Dinamo Bucharest, the club for which he has signed for the next two seasons. Sorhaindo is a native of La Trinité (Martinique) and next June 7 will be 37 years old. He is playing his eleventh season with the Barcelona team, which he joined in the 2010-2011 season from French Toulouse. He is currently the second captain of the team.

“As I have already told my teammates, in every story there is a beginning and an end. I am going to Dinamo Bucharest, which is a new project that wants to grow and I think that with my experience I can contribute something there,” he said. Sorhaindo commented that they have put all their trust in him and his goal is always to improve himself. “I feel good and the role that I am going to have will be the same that I have had throughout my entire career,” he insisted.

About the moment of announcing his goodbye to the squad, the pivot explained: “some believed that I was joking and I have told them that my story here will be over, but that I will always be with them and I hope to have more emotions at the end of the season.” Regarding his time at Barcelona, ​​Sorhaindo commented that he has reached maturity: “I have trained as a person, I have built a family and gained in values. At Barça I have achieved much more than I wanted.”

“You never know what will happen from Junebut every minute I have spent here I have enjoyed it like a six year old. Having that look of a child is the best thing that can happen to you, “he acknowledged. He does not believe that anything will change until the end of the season and reveals that he will continue the same as before: “I am a person with commitment and I like to achieve all the objectives. I think we have some left this season and I want to achieve them.”

As a blaugrana He has added 10 Leagues, 8 King’s Cups, 9 Asobal Cups, 9 Spanish Super Cups, 5 Club World Cups, two Champions Leagues (2011 and 2015) and 10 Catalan Super Cups. He has been international with France in 241 games with 421 goals, Olympic champion in London 2012, four times world champion (2009, 2011, 2015 and 2017) and two times European champion (2010 and 2014). He was elected the best pivot of the Olympics. of Rio 2016.

Balenciaga leaves Logroño

“I would like to communicate that from next season I will not continue in Logroño,” Erik Balenciaga said on social networks this Monday. He goes to the French league, to the FENIX Touluse. Precisely, the team also announced today another arrival from Asobal, that of the Chilean international center-back of the Abanca Ademar, Erwin Feuchtmann. This globetrotter of European handball, who will fulfill the 31 years old, he has had a complicated career in the Ademarista ranks after the arrival on the bench of Manolo Cadenas. Feuchtmann’s performance was more than remarkable with the Chilean team in the last World Cup in Egypt, in which he finished as the third top scorer of the championship

