AOn March 15, 1969, border soldier Sergei Gladyshev died a hero's death on the Ussuri river on the Chinese-Soviet border at the age of eighteen. He posthumously received a medal “for courage”. A bust of him was erected in a school in the provincial capital of Chita. The local press celebrated Gladyshev as a martyr who defended “the sacred and inviolable borders of the Soviet Union” with his life.

However, the political truth behind these pathetic words of state propaganda is sobering. As Sino-Soviet relations deteriorated, there was an exchange of fire on the river island of Damanskij (Chinese: Zhenbao). The border has been in the Ussuri River since a state treaty in 1860. However, the nationality of the 1.7 kilometer long and 500 meter wide island was controversial. Gladyshev and 57 other border guards died on the Soviet side; There was no official information on the Chinese side; it is estimated that there were 100 to 300 deaths. All of these people gave their lives for a small river island over which two huge empires were fighting.

Conflict and cooperation

In his carefully researched study “Steppe Grass and Barbed Wire”, the Bochum historian Sören Urbansky examines the eventful history of the Chinese-Russian border. The Ussuri incident marks the nadir of a neighborhood characterized by conflict and cooperation. The first official contact between China and the Tsarist Empire came in the seventeenth century, when Russian Cossacks conquered Siberia and had to deal with Chinese territorial claims. The establishment of diplomatic relations made the Russian-Chinese caravan trade possible, but this remained a difficult undertaking due to raids by Mongolian bandits and weather hazards.



Sören Urbansky: “Teppe grass and barbed wire”. A History of the Sino-Russian Border. Hamburger Edition, Hamburg 2023. 440 pages, illustrations, hardcover, €40.

:



Image: Hamburger Edition



In 1898 the Tsarist Empire was able to lease Port Arthur on the Yellow Sea from China. This port was opened up through the construction of the East China Railway, and accessibility to Vladivostok was also significantly improved by the “Manchurian abbreviation”. Urbansky convincingly shows how the railway structured life in the border region throughout the twentieth century. He focuses his analysis on the border town of Manzhouli, which was founded in 1908 as an administrative base and was long inhabited by both Russians and Chinese.







And then the plague came

The acceleration of trade through rail led to desire on both sides of the border. Both China and Russia imposed tariffs on the movement of goods. However, it soon became apparent that the border was difficult to control. Alcohol, gold and opium in particular proved to be lucrative smuggling goods. The dealers used adventurous tricks: spirits were transported in double-walled suitcases, hidden under the coals or handed over from the train that was moving at walking pace.

The border was permeable not only to contraband, but also to bacteria. In 1910, pneumonic plague broke out in Manzhouli and spread in all directions via the railway network. The Russian authorities imposed a quarantine, plague camps were organized in China, but most of those suspected of infection fled before internment.