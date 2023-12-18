Of Antonella Sparvoli

In most cases, sore throat has a viral origin and antibiotics are not needed, which are only necessary in bacterial forms. The correct diagnosis is only possible with a throat swab

One of the most insidious ailments of the cold season is a sore throat. When temperatures drop, viruses circulate more and are easier to spread. In most cases it has viral origin and so There is no need to resort to antibiotics at the first burning sensation in the throat. In 70 percent of cases, sore throats have a viral origin – he explains Francesco Broccolo, microbiologist at the University of Milan-Bicocca —. Continuous temperature changes, even more than staying in the cold, weaken the ability of our immune system to defend itself from infectious agents. It can be called into question the influenza virus as well as the many parainfluenza viruses, adenoviruses and cold viruses. Normally within 3-5 days the viral problem tends to resolve itself, with the exception ofEpstein-Barr virus infection (mononucleosis

), the most insidious and persistent form. If you ignore the warning signs, perhaps because you are busy with a thousand daily commitments, it is not uncommon for a bacterial infection to overlap with the viral infection. See also 'After Covid +40% eating disorders', the Lilla Fiocchetto Foundation is born

The microbiologist points out that they exist

cases in which

sore throat starts directly from a bacterial infection. The bacterium most often involved, especially in children, is group A beta-hemolytic Streptococcus, otherwise known as Streptococcus pyogenes.

Sore throat: how to distinguish the bacterial form from the viral one How are the various forms distinguished? In the case of viral infections – explains Broccolo – often everything starts with a burning sensation between nose and throatwhich can be associated with a runny nose, redness and, in sequence, other disorders from headaches to muscle pain. Fever is usually mild (38 C) or absent, and when there is it tends to resolve itself in a couple of days. Absolute certainty of the diagnosis can only be achieved by carrying out the so-called throat swab

Generally the bacterial forms they have a'more violent onset with very high fever (40 C). Due to the inflammation the throat and tonsils become red, the tonsils become enlarged and “plaques” which however are not an exclusive characteristic of bacterial pharyngitis. The shapes from Streptococcus pyogenes sometimes they can also become chronic and cause frequent relapses. Furthermore, if underestimated and not treated properly, pharyngotonsillitis caused by this bacterium can cause various types of complications. However, it is not easy to make a distinction based on the symptoms alone, which is why in case of doubt, a throat swab is useful. See also Newborn operated for a tumor near the heart, a 'unique case' in Pavia

The diagnosis As mentioned, a certain diagnosis is only possible with the throat swab. The throat swab allows you to establish the responsible bacterium and to set a correct antibiotic therapy. The problem is that it usually takes a couple of days to get the result. For this reason, if a bacterial infection is suspected, it is possible to do it in the clinic, especially in children rapid test for beta-hemolytic Streptococcus type A, which gives a fairly reliable response in just 10 minutes. In selected cases if a bacterial infection is suspected it may also be useful L

to measurement of certain substances in the bloodsuch as C-reactive protein (Pcr).

Therapy for sore throat Doctors and pediatricians insist that the real therapy for sore throat (pharyngitis) is rest to allow the immune system to fight the infection. If necessary, you can then resort to medications

to counteract symptoms as anti-inflammatory and antipyretic. When a sore throat has bacterial origin must be used antibiotics. If the swab has been performed, a targeted choice is made based on the result of the antibiogram, in other cases the most tolerable and effective antibiotic is chosen, underlines Broccolo. The first mistake to avoid is that of self-prescribing as it often happens. The antibiotic is completely useless if the viral infection – Broccolo points out -. The doctor must prescribe it and it is essential to follow the instructions in terms of dosage, times of intake and duration of therapy. If this does not happen, there is a risk of loss of effectiveness, with only an apparent resolution of the pathology increased risk of relapse; the selection of resistant bacterial strains as well as theincrease in side effects in case of overdose due to intakes too close together.

