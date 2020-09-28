Use of face masks is very important to avoid corona virus. Because this is the cheapest and most effective way to avoid infection with this virus. But there are many people among us who are having problems like throat pain, khichkhich (discomfort), dryness and irritation due to wearing masks. If you too are facing such problems, then know here how to avoid them…

Is a mask a throat infection?

– After wearing masks for a long time, the first question that comes to the mind of people who are suffering from throat problems is that their throat is getting irritated, due to wear or irritation mask. So let us tell you that the reason for these problems is the hygiene associated with the mask.

– Actually, wearing masks does not cause sore throat. But wearing this type of unhygienic mask causes this problem. That is, you must have taken care of deep cleaning of your mask. He has to be completely disinfected.

– If proper cleaning of the mask is not done, harmful bacteria can grow in its fibers, which can cause many problems in your throat.

Wearing face mask continuously causes throat problem

Disinfecting reusable mask

– Masks that you can use once you are washed and reused, are called reusable masks. But washing these masks with just simple water is not enough.

-You should use warm water to wash the mask. Soak the mask in warm water for 5 to 10 minutes and after that wash it off with this mask.

-You should dry your mask in the bright light of the sun. Allow the mask to dry for 4 to 5 hours under strong sunlight. After this, press once before using it (iron), it will be even better.

Use a sanitizer before applying the mask

When it is not possible to dry in the sun

-If there is no arrangement of sunlight in your house or for any other reason you are not able to dry the mask in the sun, then wash the mask in warm water. After this, soak it in Dettol for 15 minutes.

-Now dry this mask by squeezing it lightly. Choose a place where there is proper air arrangement for drying. So that germs cannot grow due to moisture in the mask.

-When the mask dries completely, you use strong iron on it and after pressing for 3 to 4 minutes you can use this mask. You will not have to face any kind of irritation, soreness or discomfort in your throat.

Hand masks

– Your mask may get disturbed during the conversation after wearing the mask. But do not forget to sanitize your hands before fixing it. If you have touched a lot of things during this time, then it is better that you adjust your mask only after washing your hands with soap.