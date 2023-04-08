Doctors didn’t understand Bethannie Booth’s health condition, until she worsened and died: she was only 24 years old

In recent days, the dramatic story of a 24-year-old girl called Bethannie Booth.

It all started after the appearance of some red spots and bumps on her face. Then came the frequent headaches and the sore throat. Concerned about her appearance and health, Bethannie Booth went to several doctors, but they all told her that it was just acne.

However, his condition worsened day by day until his parents were forced to take her to the hospital.

Doctors decided to hospitalize her and give her treatment while they tried to figure out what was happening to her. Unfortunately they failed to save her life. On March 31st, Bethannie Booth’s heart sank stopped forever.

Only after her death did they discover that the 24-year-old had it Streptococcus A and a lung that no longer worked. She had come one sepsiswhich unfortunately did not leave her a chance.

Her sister told her story to the BBC. He felt that her situation was serious, so much so that she had recommended to organize a meeting with her beautiful funeral, where people would have to wear colorful clothes and hats and sing their favorite songs. Her sister thought she was joking, but she ended up living that nightmare.

They transferred her to another hospital. She spent two and a half weeks on a severe acute respiratory failure machine. They did everything to save her, but she escalated uncontrollably and eventually she passed away forever.

Perhaps, six doctors had done at the beginning of the more in-depth examinations, today this girl would still be alive. Her family members can’t find peace and that’s why they wanted to tell her story on her web.

In a few weeks it was shared all over the world. Bethannie Booth was a smiling girl full of life. Those who knew her wanted it remember her on social networks, posting his latest photos. Her joy and goodness will live on forever in their hearts.