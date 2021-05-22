The ‘cathedral’ will decide the triumph between Elfyn Evans and Dani Sordo. Fafe, the mythical stage that has given such beautiful images to the World Championship, will be the setting in which the Welshman and the Spaniard will play for victory in the Rally de Portugal. Ott Tanak’s abandonment has left them alone in the fight. Five stages and fifty kilometers remain to reach that jump between the mills that will crown the winner.

Tanak had escaped. In the first five stages of the day he had scored four victories, and by reaching the second pass through Amarante, the longest stage of the rally at 37 kilometers, he led Evans by more than 20 seconds. But when I was beginning to glimpse the goal, the right rear wheel of his Hyundai began to dance, and he finally had to stop. The same reason that a day before he brought down his partner Thierry Neuville.

Now only Deaf remains to defend the flag of the Korean brand, although the Cantabrian recognized: “Elfyn is being very fast. I have tried to surpass to him, but I have not been able”. That was before Tanak left, when Hyundai had a double podium in his hand and perhaps it was convenient to swim and put away clothes. Now we will see if in the final stage he decides to attack or resigns himself to saving second place. With 10.7 seconds of difference, it is necessary to try it, although it is also important to save the points of marks.

The truth is that he has Sebastien Ogier behind him almost a minute away. The Frenchman has saved soft tires, the great headache of this test for everyone because they are rationed, but even with those it would be logical for him to hunt him down. And in fact, he will have to defend against the surprising Japanese Takamoto Katsuta, who is 1.5 seconds behind the Frenchman.

Rally de Portugal classification

1. Evans-Martin (Gbr / Toyota), 3h 7m 9.1s

two. Deaf-Rozada (Hyundai), at 10.7

3. Ogier-Ingrassia (Fra / Toyota), at 1: 04.2

4. Katsuta-Barritt (Jap / Toyota), at 1: 05.7

5. Fourmaux- Jamoul (Fra / Ford), at 4: 21.8