Unai Sordo, on Monday during his speech at a rally organized by the CC OO and UGT unions in Madrid. Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE

The general secretary of CC OO, Unai Sordo, has asked the CEOE this Tuesday to “roll up its sleeves” and get “serious” to renew the Agreement for Employment and Collective Bargaining (AENC) which, from his point of view It cannot be limited to a negotiation of a salary nature.

This was stated this Tuesday during a press conference to present the balance of the collective bargaining of 2020 and the IV AENC, which was valid from 2018 to 2020. For Deaf, it is “the time to provide criteria, protocols and good practices” . The union leader has recognized that the AENC of 2020 has been totally influenced by the pandemic and that it has hindered its normal development in economic, social and logistical terms. “It is not easy to negotiate an agreement when mobilization is as seriously restricted as it has been throughout 2020,” he said, after stating that, despite the “difficult pandemic situation”, it has been achieved through collective bargaining. , that the purchasing power of at least the collective agreements signed is improved.

Sordo has also taken the opportunity to affirm that employment agreements and collective bargaining “have proven to be a good tool to guide labor policies.” In fact, he has valued that the IV AENC was “a turning point in the drift that wage policies were having in Spain, because the country had been having three years in which it was difficult for economic growth to translate into an improvement in wages ”.

“From this point of view and taking into account that everyone agrees that we are in a moment of enormous importance, it is necessary to address the negotiation of renewal of the AENC”, he stressed, after noting that “it would be incomprehensible that in a historical moment an orientation tool such as the AENC would be blocked by short-termism of the intervening parties ”. In addition, it has had an impact on how necessary it is to increase the path of the lowest salaries and that, for this, the AENC and the minimum interprofessional salary are needed. “The unions warn that the mobilizations will continue if the labor reform is not repealed,” according to Sordo, who sees it necessary to reverse the situation and repeal the most damaging aspects of this labor reform. On the other hand, he has denounced the generalization of inapplications in the country, which have been caused by the labor reform, since “it opened a whole range of possibilities for companies to stop applying what is agreed.”

Job turnover

“Procedures must be established that allow limiting when there are economic reasons that justify some type of these measures and, above all, we must bet on ending job rotation,” according to Sordo, who believes that there is a risk that in the second part of the year there is a wage devaluation. In fact, he considers that “a risk is being flirted” and that “the risk is that the companies and sectors that have used temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) for a long time are working and recovering the activity with fewer staff ”.

He has also criticized that the business position “is suffering a regression in recent months” and is saying that we should not talk about things that were signed three years ago. “This worries us in a way. It is true that they were signed with redactions that may have their point of interpretation, but when it is said that the signing parties share the need that when in negotiation periods they retain their validity, it seems evident that the ultractivity of duration valued in one year ”, he said.

In addition, he has insisted on how necessary it is to advance in the improvement of wages in Spain and return to the agenda. “It is becoming feasible that in the final part of the summer we will have a level of vaccination that allows us to recover a good part of economic mobility in Spain and, if this is the case, we are going to go into a cycle of very intense economic growth for which it requires a different work model ”, according to Sordo.