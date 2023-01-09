The official site of the anime Sorcerous Stabber Orphen recently revealed that the new series, namely Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi: Seiiki-hen (Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Sanctuary Arc) will officially begin airing in April.

The site also showed a new visual, linked to the Chaos in Urbanrama Arc which will start this January 18th:

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Chaos in Urbanrama will be made available for us Westerners on the streaming platform Crunchyroll simultaneously with Japan. To follow it you will need to have a subscription to the service Crunchyroll Premium.

Source: Official site Street Anime News Network