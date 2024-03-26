Abu Dhabi (WAM) Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi recently hosted an event on progress in the field of heritage restoration and protection, which focused on the efforts made to restore Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after the fire, and highlighted important progress in global efforts to preserve cultural heritage. The event included a scientific conference and a photography exhibition, and demonstrated the university’s commitment to promoting innovation and excellence in heritage protection.

The event attracted experts in multiple fields, and served as a platform for researchers from France and the UAE to exchange experiences, as the talks covered the journey of restoring Notre Dame Cathedral, from the immediate procedures after the fire to the comprehensive archaeological studies conducted during the rehabilitation stages. Discussions focused on the important role of digital technologies and scientific data management in protecting cultural heritage, demonstrating their critical importance in the heritage preservation sector both in the UAE and abroad. Artistic Platform The event included a special photography exhibition by Patrick Zackman, a French photojournalist and member of the Magnum Photo Agency, showcasing the complex nature of heritage restoration through the photographs he took during the restoration phase. Attendees also had the opportunity to experience immersive virtual reality (VR) and 3D projections, allowing them to get into the heart of the restoration efforts. The exhibition also tested three-dimensional hologram technology on the restoration of an archaeological piece, which placed the university in a global position in the field of heritage research and restoration. Professor Nathalie Marcial Braz, Director of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, stressed the importance of the event, especially with the presence of the university’s research institute, the “Heritage Research Center.” Noting that it reflects the university’s pivotal role in shaping the future of research to preserve heritage on a large scale. Dr. Delphine Civillay, Assistant Professor in the Department of Science and Engineering at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, pointed out that the Notre Dame Cathedral exhibition constitutes a multi-dimensional and multi-sensory artistic platform. Through the lens of Patrick Zachman, the photojournalist, we witnessed an accurate reconstruction of Notre Dame, which allowed visitors to follow the different stages of the works. The restoration was closely monitored, and visitors were given the opportunity, via virtual reality and hologram technology, to explore parts of the cathedral that remain invisible to the public to this day.