The União Brasil candidate was made official at the 6th and its marketing will be in charge of Lula Guimarães

The government program of the candidate for president of União Brasil, Soraya Thronicke (UB), provides for a comprehensive tax reform and the adoption of a single tax in the country.

The proposal was initially presented by its candidate for vice, former Federal Revenue Secretary Marcos Cintra. The acronym’s president and former presidential candidate, Luciano Bivaralso defended the agenda.

In addition, Soraya wants to establish mandates for the director general of the Federal Police. It would be 2 years. The idea is, with this deadline, to prevent political influence in the municipality.

Former Minister of Justice and Senate candidate for Paraná do União Brasil, Sergio Moro, left the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) saying that the president was trying to influence the work of the PF.

read the intact from the project.

Soraya was made official candidate of União Brasil on Friday (12.Aug.2022). The campaign’s marketing coordinator will be Lula Guimarães, who has worked with Marina Silva (Net) and Eduardo Campos (PSB).

Soraya Vieira Thronicke is 49 years old and is a senator of the Republic from Mato Grosso do Sul. She is also president of União Brasil Mulher, the nucleus of the party that discusses the presence of women in politics.

On Wednesday (Aug 10), the senator granted an interview to Power 360. She said she rethought her way of seeing economic liberalism and criticized the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), to whom he attributed the “chaos” in the federal administration.

