Amount is 78 times greater than that declared in 2018, of R$10,000; Deputy Marcos Cintra declared R$ 12.5 million

The pre-candidate for the Presidency of União Brasil, Soraya Thronickedeclared this Friday (12.Aug.2022) to have an equity of R$ 783 thousand in the registration of his candidacy for the Plateau in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

The candidate informed that BRL 250,000 are in cash, BRL 33,000 in current account resources and BRL 500,000 in equity interests, of which she did not provide details. Here’s the intact of the declaration.

The amount is 78 times greater than the amount declared by Soraya in the 2018 elections, when he ran for the Senate for the PSL – which merged with DEM and formed União Brasil. At the time, the candidate claimed to have R$ 10,000 in cash.

The candidate for vice on Soraya’s ticket, the former secretary of the Federal Revenue, Marcos Cintra (União), declared an equity of R$ 12.5 million, between funds, applications, equity interests, bank deposits, vehicles, jewelry and antiques. .

The deadline for the registration of applications ends on Monday (15.Aug). They have already registered their candidacy for the Presidency: Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Squid (EN), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Felipe d’Avila (New), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Leonardo Pericles (UP).