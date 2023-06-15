Senator was hospitalized for the 2nd time in a hospital in Brasilia; in April, she was in the ICU to treat allergies

the senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil-MS) was discharged this Thursday (June 15, 2023) after a new hospitalization to treat a serious allergic infection at the DF Star hospital, in Brasília. According to the congresswoman’s advisory, Thronicke entered the unit on Monday (June 12, 2023).

In a note, the senator’s team states that she should maintain clinical treatment at home in the coming days. The allergic condition was diagnosed in April of this year. According to the team, Thronicke “he is well” and appreciates the messages of support for his recovery.

“Senator Soraya Thronicke was discharged this Thursday (15/06), from the DF Star hospital, in Brasília, where she was admitted to undergo tests and to monitor her allergic treatment. The parliamentarian should maintain clinical treatment at home in the coming days. Soraya Thronicke is doing well and appreciates the messages, prayers and positive energies she has received for her speedy recovery”, says the note.

On April 21, Thronicke was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) due to an allergic attack. At the time, the senator’s press office stated that the cause of the allergy had not been identified, but it generated “very strong crises”.

Afterwards, the senator was diagnosed with severe autoimmune urticaria. She was discharged to continue treatment at home. “Senator Soraya Tronicke was discharged from the hospital today, and must maintain clinical treatment at home”said the note released at the time by the medical team led by cardiologist Ludhmila Hajjar.