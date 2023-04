The DF Star hospital informed this Sunday (30.Apr.2023) that the senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil-MS) was discharged after being hospitalized with a “allergic skin reaction” at the health institution in Brasilia on April 21. “Senator Soraya Tronicke was discharged from the hospital today, and must maintain clinical treatment at home”says the note from the medical team headed by cardiologist Ludhmila Hajjar.