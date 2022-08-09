União Brasil candidate says polarization with Bolsonaro is like a woman who suffered domestic violence in 2 marriages

the senator Soraya Thronickepre-candidate of União Brasil for the Palácio do Planalto, compared the polarization between the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the elections to a woman who suffered domestic violence in 2 marriages and decides to return to her 1st husband.

“You know that woman who gets beaten by her husband and then manages to separate from him? Then she marries someone else. Then, she gets beaten, cursed, kicked. Then, she decides to separate from her 2nd husband to return to her 1st husband. This woman cannot be Brazil. We have to give Brazilians an option”said the senator in an interview with Power 360.

Watch Soraya Thronicke’s statement (2min34s):

Search PowerDate held from July 31 to August 2, 2022 shows that the framework for the presidential succession remains stable. Today, Lula has 43% of voting intentions in the 1st round, while Bolsonaro mark 35%. The other candidates, together, add up to 15%.

The survey also included the candidacy, later withdrawn, of the deputy Luciano Bivar (União Brasil), which did not score. The party only announced on August 2 that Soraya would take the lead in the race for the Plateau. Bivar will try to be re-elected to the Chamber.

In the interview with Power 360, the senator declined to answer who she would vote for in an eventual 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro. “I’m not just here to meet the table, as many have said.“, said.

Soraya was elected to the Senate in the Bolsonarista wave of 2018. She became increasingly critical of the president, mainly because of the Planalto’s posture in the face of covid. Today, she calls the Bolsonaro administration “complete chaos”.

“I was not known in 2018. […] We all went on this anti-PT wave, in which a lot of people embarked, and what happened happened. Therefore, we know that everything will now depend on this campaign. Nobody can predict anything. The game is not matched or scheduled. The game hasn’t even started”, declared.