Deputy of the PL is investigated for possible incitement to extremist acts and is the subject of an inquiry by the STF

the senator Soraya Thronicke (Podemos-MT) filed this Thursday (29.jun.2023) a request asking for the removal of the deputy Andre Fernandes (PL-CE) and other federal deputies from the composition of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January, which investigates the acts of vandalism in the Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília.

Fernandes is investigated for possible incitement to extremist acts and is the subject of an investigation by the STF (Federal Supreme Court). In the application, Thronicke argued, as well as members of the Public Ministry and the Judiciary, that the deputy should be prevented from continuing in the commission. Here’s the full (408 KB).

The senator also asked that the request be put on the agenda at the next session of the CPI, which should be held on Tuesday (4.Jul). On the date, the congressmen will listen to Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, known for being the ex-president’s aide Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Thronicke is not the first to ask Fernandes to leave. On June 6, government members of the CPI presented a request to remove the deputy from the collegiate. “It would be like the fox guarding the henhouse”said the deputy Rogerio Correia (PT-MG) about the congressman joining the committee.

The request was sent to the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The idea would be for the PL, André Fernandes’ party, to present a substitute name for the deputy.

During the session, the president of the CPI, deputy Arthur Maia (União-BA), denied the withdrawal of Fernandes considering that “there is no deputy in half” on the commission. Correia, however, stated that the issue was presented to Pacheco, not to him. Thus, Maia changed her decision and stated that she would not receive the point of order.

ENGAGEMENT WITH THE 8 OF JANUARY

The PF (Federal Police) concluded that the federal deputy Andre Fernandes (PL-CE), author of the CPI request of January 8, incited extremist acts in Brasilia.

In the report sent to the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes, the PF cites publications on the congressman’s social networks the day before the start of the invasions on January 8th. “1st act against Lula government”said the deputy.

“It appears that he was in line with the depredation of public property carried out by the mob that was in Praça dos Três Poderes and gave it even more publicity.”, assessed the PF. Here’s the full of the document (6 MB). To the Power360, André Fernandes classified the PF investigation as “absurd”.

Fernandes is one of the authors of the request for the creation of the CPI on the 8th of January. Here’s the full of the document (34 MB).