Senator presided over public hearing on regulation of devices; She said that Brazil is in “legal limbo”

The senator Soraya Thronicke (Podemos-MS) stated this Thursday afternoon (September 28, 2023) that it is considering proposing a PL (bill) to regulate the consumption of electronic cigarettes in the country. The senator’s statement was given to journalists during a break in the CAS (Social Affairs Committee) public hearing on the devices.

According to Soraya, Brazil is currently experiencing a “legal limbo”as the legislation prohibits the trade and production of electronic cigarettes, but does not prohibit their use. “Consumption increases dramatically”he declared.

The congresswoman classified the situation as a “public health problem” in the country. He further added that, as there is no regulation on their use, the devices enter the country illegally and there is no control over which substances cigarettes contain.

Soraya stated that the lack of regulation needs to be addressed without “ideological appeal”. He also spoke of demanding that the Executive Branch find a solution other than banning the products.

“We need to face this with maturity, without ideological appeal, and demand that the Executive Branch find a solution, but not find a solution not only in the fact of prohibiting it, because the prohibition is causing problems”said the congresswoman.

The senator presided over the CAS public hearing held this Thursday (September 28) and was responsible for presenting a request proposing the debate. The session on the regulation of electronic cigarettes in Brazil was attended by researchers, consultants and industry representatives.

Watch the hearing broadcast:

ELECTRONIC CIGARETTES

In Brazil, sales have been prohibited since 2009, but it is easy to find the item in stores. Currently around 2 million Brazilians consume vapes in the country, despite the ban, according to 2021 data from Ipec Intelligence. Other surveys indicate up to 8 million consumers.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) holds discussions on the regulation of electronic cigarettes. The agency’s most recent deliberation is from July 2022. In a unanimous vote, the agency’s board decided to maintain the ban on the sale of the products.