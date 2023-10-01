Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/10/2023 – 10:51

“Father Kelson. Kelvin? Father candidate…” This is how senator Soraya Thronicke (Podemos-MS) began her first question to the then candidate Father Kelmon (PTB) which became a meme on social media. Last Friday, the 29th, the senator reposted a souvenir on her social networks to celebrate the one-year anniversary of this debate that marked not only the electoral dispute of the year, but also her own political career, which gained great prominence on social media. , receiving attacks from supporters of Jair Bolsonaro and positive nods from voters of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The clash between the two took place on September 29, 2022, during the last debate of the first round of elections – one of the most heated of the electoral campaign.

In the same question, Soraya attacked the candidate’s connection with then-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who was seeking re-election. He questioned how many lives could be saved during the pandemic if vaccines had been purchased in advance and accused Kelmon of being Bolsonaro’s “voting campaigner”. The priest interrupted her several times, causing the presenter, William Bonner, to suspend the question and give a sermon; “We have millions of Brazilians watching the debate hoping that there will be, at the very least, rules that will be respected.”

At the time, Soraya asked if Father Kelmon wasn’t afraid of going to hell for having supported Bolsonaro’s policy to combat the pandemic. Kelmon countered and said that the former senator does not know what it means to “live the Gospel”.

The senator called Kelmon back to the pulpit for a thematic question about racism and cited cases in the Bolsonaro government, such as that of advisor Filipe Martins who was denounced for making a gesture of racist connotation in the Senate – the same advisor who recently appeared in the denunciation of Mauro Cid for allegedly delivering the “coup draft” to Bolsonaro.

Kelmon responded to Soraya by saying, in general, that everyone has to be treated equally and attacked the left again. It was then that the senator called the candidate “Festa Junina priest”, as a reference to the doubt about whether or not he was a priest. As Estadão showed, he was considered an interim parish priest by the Orthodox Church of Peru in Brazil, but was dismissed in December.

In a right of reply granted later, Father Kelmon replied: “If anyone was disrespectful, it was you for not knowing the value of a priest, that man who dedicates himself to the poor and who brings Jesus Christ.”

Kelmon was not Soraya’s only target, who also attacked Bolsonaro and even asked if he had taken the Covid-19 vaccine. “Whoever wanted to took the vaccine,” said Bolsonaro, without answering whether he was immunized. In an indirect attack on the president, the senator told Kelmon that he “looks like your candidate, who is neither nor, who neither studies nor works”.

This was Kelmon’s second debate, who had entered the presidential race as a replacement for PTB president Roberto Jefferson, who was under house arrest. He had already attracted attention when participating in the debate promoted by Estadão, Rádio Eldorado and other press vehicles, with Bolsonaro working together to attack the left.

Eight months after the debate, Soraya and Kelmon spoke via videoconference. The call, brokered by the interim president of the PTB, Kassyo Ramos, ended without reconciliation and with a new disagreement. As shown by Estadão, Kelmon said that Soraya had apologized for using expressions such as “priest of festa junina”. but the senator denied it.

Recognition on networks

The clash made Soraya a highlight on social media. A survey carried out by Quaest on the presidential debate on TV Globo shows that phrases said by the then candidate about Father Kelmon were among the terms related to the event that were most highlighted on the internet.

The “word clouds” created by the institute show that expressions such as “festa junina priest”, “priest candidate” and “fear of going to hell” were trending on the networks during the program’s airing. The report considers mentions on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, websites and blogs.

The highlight on the networks did not attract many voters – Soraya came in fifth place, with just over 0.5% of the votes.

Last debate of the first round

Despite attracting attention, Soraya was not the only highlight in the last debate in the first round of 2022. The program was marked by accusations, successive requests for rights of reply and major clashes, mainly between the candidates who were leading the polls and who later went to the second round of elections: Lula and Bolsonaro.

In addition to arguing with each other, the two were the favorite targets of the other candidates, who criticized both the government of the time, led by Bolsonaro, and the PT governments of Lula and Dilma.

Neither Lula nor Bolsonaro

Soraya was elected senator as an ally of Bolsonaro, in the right-wing wave of 2018, but left the government base during the pandemic. She even presented herself as “Bolsonaro’s senator” in 2018, but, promoted as a presidential candidate by União Brasil in 22, she harshly criticized her former partner. However, she also did not support Lula, remaining critical of both candidacies.

Currently, the senator has an active participation in the CPMI of 8 de Janeiro, with frequent attacks on the Bolsonaro government.