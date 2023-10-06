Soraya de Vries (25) could hardly believe it when she saw the result of her crowdfunding campaign after a week. The amount is for the relatives of her colleague Romy (14) and his mother Marlous (39). Both died in the shooting drama in Rotterdam. “I was quite shocked by that much money.”
Marjolein Kooyman
Latest update:
20:33
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Soraya #raises #money #relatives #Rotterdam #shooting #drama #day #Romy #dancing