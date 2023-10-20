Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/19/2023 – 22:30

Senator Soraya Thronicke (Podemos-MS) recorded a video alongside federal deputy Rogério Correia (PT-MG) this Thursday, 19th, explaining her version of the confusion that happened in the corridors of the Senate after the approval of the final report of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into the Acts of January 8, on Wednesday, 18. The cell phone of an advisor to Bolsonaro deputy Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ) hit the senator’s head after the employee received a slap on the hand from the PT member.

After the approval of the final report by Senator Eiiziane Gama (PSD-MA), parliamentarians allied with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) decided to march through the National Congress. Parliamentary advisor Rodrigo Duarte Bastos, working in Jordy’s office and with a salary of R$1,300, appeared among the congressmen and, shouting, began to demand from deputies and senators a reaction to the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, with a cell phone in hands. “The people of Hamas are terrorists. Terrorists, terrorists!” he said.

Rogério then slapped Bastos’ hand and the aide’s cell phone hit the senator’s head. Soraya then ordered: “Get this guy, get this guy, he hit my head.” The employee ran through the halls and corridors of Congress, reaching the Chamber’s annexes. On social media, Bolsonaro supporters said that the PT deputy was to blame for the entire situation.

In response, Correia’s office recorded a video alongside Soraya, asking her to explain her version of the riot. The senator said that the parliamentarians were suffering attacks and the deputies were creating a layer of protection behind the deputies, and that the slap on Bastos’ hand would have been in “self-defense of third parties”.

“Anyone who didn’t like the report could talk, they could shout, however, they couldn’t turn on the signal and come at us. When the colleague here (Rogério Correia) acted in self-defense of third parties, and in an attempt to move the cell phone away from that person, the cell phone could have fallen on other people’s heads and ended up landing on mine”, said Soraya. The Podemos senator declared that the culprit of the confusion had been Jordy’s advisor who had “taken the risk” after going towards the parliamentarians,

Jordy announced his resignation, but later quit

A Estadão Column, Carlos Jordy said that he had ordered the dismissal of his office advisor on Wednesday. “The stance of an advisor arguing with anyone in Congress or acting as a militant is unacceptable,” he said.

Estadão discovered that Duarte Bastos was already accused of beating his pastor over a debt and running over his neighbor’s dog. Estadão had access to the entire first process. The attacks took place on February 13, 2017, in the center of Niterói, Rio de Janeiro. The victim became unconscious because of the punches and kicks.

This Thursday, the 19th, the PL deputy went back and gave up on dismissing the advisor. He said that, after analyzing the images of the riot, “it was demonstrated that Rodrigo Duarte Bastos did not attack anyone”.

“Analyzing the images received, demonstrating that parliamentary advisor Rodrigo Duarte Bastos did not attack anyone, there is no reason for his dismissal. Although I do not agree with the stance of political discussions within the Chamber, as he is a servant of the House, this is not a reason to dismiss him. I have already reprimanded you so that you do not make the same mistake again. I’m sure it will serve as a lesson so that you don’t repeat this type of conduct”, says the deputy.