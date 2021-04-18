Soraya Arnelas recently revealed that she suffers from chronic stress, making it difficult for her to wish to have another child. She and her partner, Miguel Ángel Herrera, had their first daughter, Manuela de Gracia, in 2017 and have always expressed their desire to expand the family. However, the singer’s ailment seemed to be an impediment. It’s not that easy to get pregnant. It costs me a lot. I hope that next year or whenever I can get pregnant and expand the family, because I have been an only child and I would not like Manuela to be alone, “said the Extremaduran in December of last year. Now, it seems that he could be fulfilling his dream according to the latest publications that confirm that the couple would be expecting their second child. She, however, is cautious before the reporters’ microphones: “We hope to be able to confirm it soon,” she assured upon arrival home.

«This is a family project. We have been trying for many years »he added. “We really want to expand the family,” he assured, although he pointed out that “he still cannot confirm it.” Meanwhile, the singer does not stop working and preparing new songs, “trying to get ahead with the music”, in the complex times they have had to live due to the restrictions to fight the pandemic that has caused the suspension of concerts and festivals throughout the world. Always restless, before the stoppage of music, the ex-triumphant launched her own clothing brand in November last year, with a controversial name: ‘Chochete by MDG’.