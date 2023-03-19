Ouvinte cursed the senator as a “cheating bitch”; congressman said the man paraded in the Penal Code

Senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil-MS) filed a police report with the Federal police on Friday (17.Mar.2022) after being called “traitor of the fatherland” by a listener while giving an interview to Radio Capital FM. The man even cursed her “cheating piranha”.

In a video published on his profile on twitterthe congresswoman said that the subject “entered to parade in the Penal Code with slander, defamation, injury”.

Watch (1min 37s):

The name of the listener was not disclosed by the radio or by the senator. The speeches were given through an audio sent to the vehicle. Once the message started playing, the recording stopped.

“A person who supports a thief, a corrupt person, just like her and Simone are supporting, in exchange for money, in exchange for favor of a corrupt communist. I hope she doesn’t even win for the condominium manager where she lives”said the listener.

Still in the interview, Soraya said she would file the complaint with the PF.

In the publications he made on the social network, he wrote that “no one is above the law, and now one more radical becomes a police case”.

Soraya was considered an ally of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). However, it came to be considered a kind of “traitor” by the former president’s radical supporters when he broke with him and ran for the Planalto in 2022.