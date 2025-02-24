02/24/2025



Updated at 04: 34h.





“Don’t worry, you can ask me what you want,” he says Soraya when he intuits the interviewer’s doubts when addressing the most intimate issues. The singer is used to talking about everything naturally, just as she shares her day to day with her followers. It is celebrating: «CUMPLA 20 YEARS OF PROFESSION And I have many surprises. The first is the launch of a version of ‘The night is for me’, a very important song for me, with her I went to Eurovision, and it is like a hymn. I have recorded New Intro, it has ‘dance break’ and the sharp final ». Interestingly, that year Soraya won Melody, the current Spanish representative: «It makes me illusion because he deserves it and wishes. I was clear that sooner or later I would get it.

In these two decades, Soraya’s life has turned around: that flight hostess has become a dance music star, married and mother of two girls. «My profession has made me mature. I found myself alone, without my parents, traveling around the world by grading albums and giving concerts. Suddenly, that innocent girl, with dreams, very prudent, but wanting to do it well, her work took very seriously, “explains the singer:” Because I am a virgo, very perfectionist. But the Soraya now has much in common with that of before, her passion, her desire to enjoy life. What I have is more temperancenow reason and I am less harmful to me. Before it was a runaway horse ».

It is clear what is expected of her: “Soraya is dance, it’s a party, it’s cheerful music, I like people to go with your legs.” In the same way that he knows what he values ​​most about his personality: «My curiosity, which is my engine to do things and feed my desire to work». If I could change something of their way of being, “I would improve my stress management, because it generates some changes in humor that I do not like.” Nor are it funny «surprises and last minute changes. I can’t stand that they are preparing something to me and not being able to control it ». And to relax, he finds peace in yoga: “I used to hate him, now it is a time for me, a bustle parenthesis of my day to day.”

The girl of the town who was going to artist



Social networks





His role as a mother has discovered an unexpected facet: «I thought it would be very strict. And not. Am Very affectionate, very pamperI never lift their voice, just a look so that they know that there is something that I do not like. My daughters get my best. At work I am weapons, but they take my human side. Being a mother was the dream of my life». And in love you cannot be more full: «My husband and I formed the best team in the world. We are very different, but we are complementary. Since I met him, I am in mind in everything I think. I am completed. It makes me laugh. I am not funny anyand he always gets a smile. It makes me jokes, but it also gives me serenity ».









Soraya is considered a family woman, with a quiet life, pending his own (“on Sundays we all meet to eat Extremaduran dishes such as the buche”) and delivered to her passion (“The hours are flying when I am in a study by composing with other artists »). He does not regret the time, on the contrary: «When he reaches the doors of heaven, I hope San Pedro tells me ‘pooryou have spent all the time working, but looking for balance with your family ‘. Because life is that ».

Everyone in the town knew it, the girl went to artist. Although there was no dance or song school, little Soraya managed to make her first steps: that if the zarzuelas or the theater works at school, that if you report on the radio, that if ‘play backs’, everything her I was worth Give free rein to your desire to shine on stage. And took advantage of the carnivals to disguise themselves as an artist. I did not dream of being because that possibility was not even conceivable: “When you live in a town and your family has nothing to do with that world, nor does it happen to your head.”

But life had prepared a surprise. «She was a restless, curious girl, who I always put his nose in everything, it was very gossip», Recalls Soraya. “I learned quickly to sleep alone, I took my diapers a year, they took me in my arms and I was with all my mother’s friends, from one place to another.” With her he has always maintained a special relationship: «When I got good grades, they rewarded me with something practical, such as going to exchange to France or a typing course. It helped me much ». His childhood was very happy: «I played on the street of my grandmother Manuela, which I made snacks for the merienceto. Then she, with the mothers and other grandmothers, formed Corrillo around to talk and watch each other while playing. I was like a powerful boybecause I just run, bikes, football to ‘Oliver and Benji’. I had a great time ».