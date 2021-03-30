Gerard Piqué and Nicolas Julia.

Three years ago the French Nicolas Julia and Adrien Montfort were strongly attracted to the blokchain. “We were fascinated by this safe and reliable technology, we saw an opportunity in collecting.” Both were great soccer lovers, so they decided to build digital cards with which to share the fans. A business that they completed by creating a soccer platform fantasy, a game where virtual teams are formed based on real players. Thus was born the company Sorare, which since last November has as a partner the Barcelona player Gerard Piqué, who closed a capital increase operation of three million euros contributed by the Catalan footballer and the American fund CASSIUS Family of the former vice president of Coca-Cola , Emmanuel Seuge.

“The beginnings were difficult”, recognizes by videoconference Nicolas Julia, who holds the position of CEO. “We had to start by explaining why we used blokchain in the digital part, why would it be credible and work ”. But they soon proved that they were not just another application. “The clubs saw it and, unlike other technology companies that need years of development, we immediately started to make a profit.” Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern or Juventus joined the platform and collect a percentage of each sale of digital cards from their players. In Spain they have Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Valencia and Betis, although not with Barcelona. “They are decisions of the club as an organization. It is fortunate to have Piqué as a partner, we hope to have his team soon ”. Sorare has 80,000 users in 120 countries, of which 5,000 are Spanish, and they have sold cards worth four million euros since its inception. In Spain its accumulated sales reach 300,000 euros. The company explains that each digital card has an initial starting price that depends on the cache of the player and the team they play for, but during the game process and depending on supply and demand, its price can go up or down. So far, globally, the most expensive digital card has been that of Paris Saint-Germain player Kylian Mbappé, with a price of 55,000 euros. In Spain, the most expensive has been that of the Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper, Jan Oblak, who has reached a value on the platform of 10,000 euros.

These entrepreneurs believe they have occupied a niche in which no one was and that for the moment the teams do not want to address either: “Behind it has a very strong technological development, in addition we must make efforts in marketing and reach agreements with the clubs.” A business that, as he clarifies, is not a competition for collectibles like Panini because, he says, his product establishes a link with real sport through games. With 15 employees, their goal is to continue adding European teams before launching into other markets or sports. At the same time, they have also brought in other funds from Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States to grow into the king of sports.