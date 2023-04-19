After numerous rumors about an alleged sentimental crisis, Soraia Ceruti has decided to break the silence regarding the recent breakup with Luca Salatino. Let’s find out all the statements of him together.

Over the last few days on the web there has been nothing but talk about sentimental crisis between Soria Ceruti and Luca Salatino. The two met in Men and women but recently both have matured the decision to put a definitive end to theirs love story.

After the many rumorsthe former contestant of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi has decided to give some explanation to his fans:

Hi guys, I’m here to clarify the situation for a moment. As you well know Luca and I broke up. This was a very painful decision. I’m a girl exactly like you and I experience the same things you experience when a situation ends. For me it is difficult, but it is right that I give you some explanations. I’m not impulsive and I ponder my choices, always trying to reflect on what I do in life.

Subsequently, the girl also wanted to deny some voices circulate on his account. In detail, she denied having a new boyfriend:

All the bullshit that came out… So that I’m with an entrepreneur… It’s all lies. I’m not with anyone, I’m alone. I’m sorry that people, in such a delicate moment, invent similar things. Luca knows I haven’t betrayed him and that’s enough for me. We talked and he remains an important person for me. I was sorry for the sentence he wrote, but I want to think he did it in a moment of anger. I didn’t take it.

Finally, Luca Salatino’s ex-girlfriend made i thanks to all the people who showed them support in such a complicated moment of his life: