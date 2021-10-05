Almost three years after its launch, today, October 5, a presentation of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. After the Fighter Pass, a few moments ago the last DLC character for this title was revealed. To the surprise of many, this position belongs to Sora from Kingdom Hearts, this was something that many expected, but few believed it to be a reality.

Recall that in the past, Nintendo conducted a survey for fans to choose a DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. During today’s presentation it was revealed that Sora was the fighter most requested by the public on that occasion.

Via: Nintendo