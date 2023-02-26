Sora Giorgia to Zelensky: why don’t you found Brothers of Ukraine?

There is a reality that, right now, none of Zelensky’s admirers recognize. It will take historians to give it the right weight: Out of 44 million inhabitants in Ukraine 8 million they are Russian and it is not known how many are pro-Russian. In Donbass, 44.5% are Russians and only 14% are Ukrainians. The breakdown in Crimea is less clear. The 2014 referendum in which 83.1% of those entitled participated, saw 96.77% in favor of leaving Ukraine to be part of Russia.

These data, even if disputed by Ukrainian nationalists, their sympathizers and those interested in feeding the various outbreaks for economic purposes, testify that with the coming to power of Zelensky and his immediate policy aimed at eliminating minorities (majorities in Crimea and Donbass) were to collide en route with Putin’s policy which had and has aims of territorial claims also in the North Sea and the Arctic Ocean.

In this situation, what is Putin’s Fate?

Everyone says he lost the war? Is he repeating it, parroting Giorgia too, because he meant a blitzkrieg? So, to make sense of all the dead, he can no longer be satisfied, as perhaps last year, with having Crimea and Donbass regain their independence. He has to claim belonging to the Great Russian Mother, more territory.

And, consequently, what is the Fate of the Servant of the People? Fight to the death or escape. It is difficult, if not impossible, find a mediation in this situation.

We come to those who did not have a destiny forced by Fate.

A nation in which two idols, such as Ferragni and above all the refined intellectual, Fedez, a mimic now a legendary Sanremo public bugger, collect about 40 (28.5 and 14.5 respectively) million followers, do not think that it is worthily represented , just to the kiss, from the rough Giorgia?

I greatly appreciated the editorials of a few days ago, cwith touches of class by Alfredo Tocchi, in which Berlusconi is rightly seen as the only normal one who then, by comparison with the others, he turns out to be a giant, in terms of courage, wisdom and lucidity of diagnosis in the situation that is every day more dangerous for a war than some nation-dog on a leash of the USA, should have had the courage to contest, pulling out of it…

Draghi’s unexpected affirmation is significant, “Italians are all actors and the worst are on stage”. She specified that she did not share it. So why bring it up?

Is it malignant to recall the trick he got from Mattarella, when he convinced him to be Prime Minister, with the promise-forecast that he would become President of the Republic at the end of his mandate? Do you remember the moving boxes, shown every evening on the news? Mattarella was and remained on stage, even as a leading actor. Hence, the worst of the worst of the actors, according to Draghi’s quote. And what about the Ukrainians who even sent an Oscar-winning professional actor on stage, who from Servant of the people is turning out to be Slaughterer of the people? Maybe Draghi doesn’t always agree with the quote, because there have been exceptions. For example, when he was on stage…

But let’s come to some pearls of the surprising great admirer of what she defined, totally out of turn, in a coquettish and pimping way, President worker. But when has Volodymyr ever been a worker? At 20 he was already a comedian. it’s okay that now he never changes his sweater and grey-green trousers and he looks like a worker … but the dress doesn’t make the monk.

Long live the times when politicians and diplomats were more sober: less hugs and more brakes on the tongue. First the words were weighed. Now we talk too much, like at home and at the bar. We speak off the cuff and Giorgia with her friend Volodymyr fully agree with the ferocious statement of the envious Draghi (Golden Donkey 2021).

A nasty nudge from Giorgia (speaking off the cuff… it happens, with or without the push of the vodka) we heard in this trivial and stupid defense of the very hugged Volodymyr in his attacks on Berlusconi. Volodymyr had earlier called him a drunkard saying that he had to send him a case of good vodka, then tensing in his face, he said “No one has ever bombed his house!” and she shut up. Then at the press conference, she also defended him, adding “Berlusconi criticizes me for weakening me abroad and Volodymyr could have hit even harder”.

The answer she couldn’t give: “Berlusconi doesn’t keep citizens who would like to get out of it locked up at home and then, we don’t have martial law. Berlusconi has freedom of expression, otherwise, what freedom are we talking about?

But a “Lady” would have kept quiet.

How could he not say, “We’ll start rebuilding in April.”

“There is no difference between defensive and offensive weapons.”

Other slips, escaped even without the vodka: “We are with you at 360 degrees.”

Really? Or is it the usual exaggerated when he was in opposition or in a section of the MSI? Given the great confidence that emerges from the continuous embraces with the Worker President, he gave him this advice: “Allow the existence of at least one other party, after you have dissolved 11 of them. It will bring you luck, you’ll see, as it did for me: it establishes BROTHERS OF UKRAINE. We in Italy recognize, even if at times we would throw bombs at each other, that we are all brothers.

Stop this absurd war. You are and be brothers too!

