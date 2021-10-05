During this afternoon’s live broadcast, Nintendo announced that Sora from KINGDOM HEARTS is the latest character from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Sora will be available within the game roster starting from next October 19th in the Fighter Pass vol. 2, available at the introductory price of € 29.99. The character will also be available for purchase individually at the launch price of € 5.99, in a package that will also include the scenario “The Dark Fortress”And a set of nine additional songs. The scenario also has a unique feature, with the continuation of the battle it has the possibility of transforming itself into the “Plunge into the Heart”Inspired by the most important protagonists of the franchise.

Despite the physical appearance it will remain that of the first KINGDOM HEARTS, the color variations will modify the costume of the protagonist with the clothes worn in the following chapters of the franchise. In addition, the latest color will be really special, as it will change the appearance of the protagonist to black and white inspired by the world of “The Timeless River” of KINGDOM HEARTS II.

In addition to the character, new add-ons will be released for Mii Warriors inspired by Octoling and the Giudigatto di Splatoon it’s at DOOM Slayer from DOOM. Each item will be available at the introductory price of € 0.99 and can be purchased individually starting from October 19.

We leave you now with the presentation trailer and the first gameplay for Sora in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, wishing you a good vision as always.