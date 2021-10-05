During this afternoon’s live broadcast, Nintendo announced that Sora from KINGDOM HEARTS is the latest character from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Sora will be available within the game roster starting from next October 19th in the Fighter Pass vol. 2, available at the introductory price of € 29.99. The character will also be available for purchase individually at the launch price of € 5.99, in a package that will also include the scenario “The Dark Fortress”And a set of nine additional songs. The scenario also has a unique feature, with the continuation of the battle it has the possibility of transforming itself into the “Plunge into the Heart”Inspired by the most important protagonists of the franchise.
Despite the physical appearance it will remain that of the first KINGDOM HEARTS, the color variations will modify the costume of the protagonist with the clothes worn in the following chapters of the franchise. In addition, the latest color will be really special, as it will change the appearance of the protagonist to black and white inspired by the world of “The Timeless River” of KINGDOM HEARTS II.
In addition to the character, new add-ons will be released for Mii Warriors inspired by Octoling and the Giudigatto di Splatoon it’s at DOOM Slayer from DOOM. Each item will be available at the introductory price of € 0.99 and can be purchased individually starting from October 19.
We leave you now with the presentation trailer and the first gameplay for Sora in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, wishing you a good vision as always.
The protagonist of the KINGDOM HEARTS series will join the fight with his Keyblade on October 19th, several games from the series will land on Nintendo Switch in the future
October 5, 2021 – Since the launch of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch, in 2018, players accumulated more than 2.2 billion hours of gameplay across its various modes, with more than 11.7 billion matches played offline and 7.8 billion online matches. Furthermore, through the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Fighters Pass*, the game has been joined by numerous characters, scenarios and series music that have written the history of video games.
On October 19th, for the last time, a new challenger will take his place alongside fighters of the caliber of Mario, Zelda, PAC-MAN, Sonic, Snake and Cloud, completing an unprecedented selection of characters.
In the final presentation dedicated to the game, the director of the series Super Smash Bros. Masahiro Sakurai has revealed that Sora of the series KINGDOM HEARTS will be the last downloadable character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Its addition will mark the end of an extraordinary journey of almost three years, during which historical characters from the videogame world have gone to enrich the selection of fighters of this fighting game. Sora is part of the Challenger set 11*, which also includes a new scenario and a selection of music from the series KINGDOM HEARTS. The video presented in detail the moves of the new character and his scenario, The Dark Fortress.
The complete presentation is available in the video Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Fighting with Sora (Nintendo Switch).
The Challenger set 11, which can also be purchased separately, is available as part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Fighters Pass Vol. 2*, which also includes Min Min of ARMS, Steve and Alex of Minecraft, Sephiroth of FINAL FANTASY VII, Pyra / Mythra of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Kazuya from the series TEKKEN.
The protagonist of the series KINGDOM HEARTS is Sora, a young man who crosses Disney and Pixar worlds wielding the famous Keyblade and faces enemies called Heartless to overcome the darkness and restore peace to the realms. His appearance in the games of the series KINGDOM HEARTS, as well as his aerial moves, have been perfectly reproduced on the battlefields of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, making him a character with a unique and easy to use play style.
Sora can count on an arsenal of moves, taken from KINGDOM HEARTS, which allow him to excel in the air in fights Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, thanks also to very high jumps and quick and graceful movements. Although easily cast by opponents, his powerful combo-based attacks and the use of the formidable Keyblade make him a formidable challenger.
Thanks to intuitive button combinations, Sora can perform a wide range of combos with his Keyblade, from frontal attacks to air moves or side smashes. He is also capable of using Magic, just like in KINGDOM HEARTS. Fans will be able to recognize the Firaga, Thundaga and Blizzaga spells through which Sora fires impressive volleys of shots capable of covering the entire battlefield. With his final Smash, “Sealing the Lock,” Sora wipes out opponents.
The new scenario included in Challenger Set 11 is called “The Dark Fortress”. Fans of the series KINGDOM HEARTS they will immediately recognize this familiar setting, which plays a prominent role in many titles in the series. Towards the end of a match, this dynamic scenario with a platform in the center transports players to a special area, inspired by the “Dive to the Heart”, where some famous characters from the series appear KINGDOM HEARTS.
After downloading the Challenger set 11, players will also be able to enjoy nine pieces of music from the series KINGDOM HEARTS. Who played KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory will also receive an additional song, “Dearly Beloved -Swing Version-”. The set also includes a new spirit board with characters from KINGDOM HEARTS like Riku, Kairi and Roxas. Separately, new add-on items for paid Mii Warriors will also be available: the Doom Slayer, Octoling (Wig) and Giudigatto (Hat).
From 5 to 24 October 2021, players who buy Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the Fighters Pass, the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 or individuals Challenger set, including the Piranha Plant, will earn double My Nintendo Gold Points.
During the presentation it was also announced that three games from the KINGDOM HEARTS series will arrive on the Nintendo Switch in the cloud version **: KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX –, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue And KINGDOM HEARTS III. More information on this title, including the release date, will be announced in the future.
More information on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are available on the site https://www.smashbros.com.
Note:
* Full version of game required to play downloadable content, sold separately.
** These games use cloud streaming technology and require a permanent and stable internet connection to play. To use online services, you must create a Nintendo Account and accept the relevant Agreement. Nintendo Account Privacy Policy applies. Some online services may not be available in all countries.
For more information:
