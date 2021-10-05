The final character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is Sora from Kingdom Hearts, who joins the game on 19th October.

Smash Bros. series boss Masahiro Sakurai revealed today that Sora actually won the fan poll for Nintendo to explore future character DLC options back in the Wii U / 3DS era – though the results have been kept secret until now.

Sakurai and late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata agreed this was the right thing to do to prevent fans then pestering other publishers to make their wishes a reality.

Sora was revealed in a CGI video throwback to the original Smash Bros. Ultimate reveal, where Inklings and other characters looked on at the Smash Bros. logo’s flames. As the logo’s fire burned out, the characters became figurines – only for one final spark to catch light. Mario steps forward to investigate the small fire … only to find Sora has tumbled through a portal into the Smash Bros. world.

Today’s presentation on the character’s moveset featured Sora speaking in English, but Sakurai said that both Japanese and English voices for the character will be available.

Sora’s stage is set around Hollow Bastion from the first Kingdom Hearts game. It’s a floating stage, which can transform to a more simplistic backdrop with key characters from the series. Sora’s Final Smash move is named Sealing the Keyhole, and it sees enemies locked behind a giant door. Oh, and here’s Kirby’s Sora form:

Nine themes from throughout the Kingdom Hearts series are included. There’s no original remixes, but you’ll get the Dearly Beloved track as an extra bonus if you own Melody of Memory on Switch.

As well as Sora, the game’s 11th and final dollop of Mii Fighter Costumes includes Octoling and Judd the cat from Splatoon … and Doom Slayer from Doom! All three also launch on 19th October, for 70p each.

Arms’ MinMin plus Minecraft’s Steve and Alex amiibo are coming in spring 2022, while Sephiroth, Pyra, Mythra and Kazuya are also planned.

And that’s it! After a mammoth development and three years of post-launch support, Sakurai signed off for the final time thanking fans and waving farewell.